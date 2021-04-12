Industry News: Younger, Magic Mike, Rebel Wilson and More!

PRPhotos.com

YOUNGER SPINOFF: Details about the Younger spinoff are emerging ahead of its April 15th premiere. Creator Darren Star has said that the spinoff would focus on Hilary Duff’s character, editor-turned-publisher Kelsey Peters. He told Variety: “It would be a totally new universe,” Star says, noting that the show would not include any other “Younger” characters but Kelsey, who would “be following another dream. The best way to describe it is that it would be a bit of a female Entourage with Kelsey as the lead,” Star continues. “Still, the caveat is if it’s going to happen.”

MAGIC MIKE COMPETITION SERIES IN THE WORKS: The male stripper film Magic Mike is getting turned into a competition series for HBO Max. The film starred Channing Tatum and Steven Soderberg, and they are both set to produce; the series would take 10 men and turn them into real life Magic Mikes. The winner will earn a cash prize and the opportunity to perform on the Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas. “Magic Mike is one of Warner Bros.’ most iconic franchises,” added Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Channing, Steven and HBO Max on an all-new vision of this amazing and legendary brand. We’re looking forward to giving fans a front row seat as we search the country for undiscovered talent.”

REBEL WILSON DRAMA WELCOMES NEW CAST MEMBERS: Trine Dyrholm, Meera Syal and Celyn Jones are joining Rebel Wilson and Charlotte Gainsbourg in The Almond and the Seahorse, currently shooting in the U.K.

GODZILLA VS. KONG PUMPS UP HBO MAX: Godzilla vs. Kong created a monster subscriber base for HBO Max. Variety reports that HBO Max landed on the quarterly rankings of the top 10 most-downloaded apps in the U.S. for the first quarter of 2021, as tracked by research firm App Annie. HBO Max stood at No. 9, behind Netflix, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.