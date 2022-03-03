Industry News: Zendaya, Jennifer Hudson, Pamela Anderson + More!

Getty Images

ZENDAYA IS THE MOST IN-DEMAND ACTOR: A new study has found that Zendaya is the most in-demand actor in the US and Worldwide. According to a report by Business Insider, Parrot Analytics analyzed audience demand, which accounts for engagement with and interest in, or overall popularity, of a series, movie, or celebrity. Researchers determined that her global demand is 38.5 times more than the average celebrity during the same period from October to February.

'SYTYCD' TO RETURN THIS SUMMER: Fox announced Wednesday (March 2nd) that Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance will air this summer. The upcoming season will feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. SYTYCD auditions will be held in New York City, Los Angeles, and New Orleans this month.

'SALUTE YOUR SHORTS' STAR KIRK BAILY DEAD AT 59: Nickelodeon star Kirk Baily died on Feb. 28th at the age of 59, after battling lung cancer. The Salute Your Shorts alum’s family confirmed the news to TMZ on Wednesday (March 2nd), saying that he was only diagnosed with the disease six months ago.

JENNIFER HUDSON IS GETTING HER OWN TALK SHOW: Jennifer Hudson is getting her own talk show on Fox. E! News reports that the one-hour daytime show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, is set to premiere this fall.

PAM ANDERSON DOCUMENTARY IN THE WORKS AT NETFLIX: Pamela Anderson will get the chance to tell her own story on Netflix in a new documentary. The streamer tweeted Wednesday (March 2nd), “The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.” Alongside the announcement, the Baywatch alum shared a handwritten note that said, “My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild & lost. Nothing to live up to – I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor & alive to tell the real story.”