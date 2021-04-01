Industry News: Zola, Mrs. Harris, Susan Sarandon and More!

PRPhotos.com

ZOLA TRAILER DROPS: A24 has released the first trailer for Zola, which is due in theaters June 30th. Based on a Twitter thread posted by A’Ziah Wells King, the film follows a waitress named Zola (Taylour Paige) who becomes friends with a customer, Stefani (Riley Keough). Stefani convinces her to join a weekend of dancing and partying in Florida, which turns into a weekend involving a pimp, a bad boyfriend and gangsters. In addition to Paige and Keough, the film also stars Nelcie Souffrant, Nasir Rahim, Amelia Rose Monteagudo, Ari’el Stachel, Colman Domingo, Nick Braun, Jason Mitchell, TS Madison and Tommy Foxhill.

FOCUS FEATURES GRABS MRS. HARRIS: Focus Features has signed an eight-figure deal for world rights to Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Deadline reports. Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert and Jason Isaacs are among the stars. The film follows the story of a widowed cleaning lady (Manville) in the 1950s who falls in love with a couture Dior dress and decides she’ll do anything to get it.

SUSAN SARANDON, CYNTHIA ERIVO TO BE HEALTH AMBASSADORS: Susan Sarandon and Cynthia Erivo are set to raise awareness of people’s right to know the cost of medical services through the campaign Power to the Patients. "I’m happy to be part of this campaign because people need transparency and consistent pricing in the health care industry in order to make educated decisions in every aspect of their lives," Sarandon said in a statement. "I look around and I see families devastated by medical bills and escalating prescription costs. No one should lose their livelihood, their home, their life because they can’t afford or understand the prices of their medical treatment. Until there is a universal health care system in this country, we need transparency and consistent pricing in the healthcare industry. Dealing with health issues is stressful enough without having to deal with hidden prices."

THANKSGIVING COMIC-CON? Maybe not. Comic-Con organizers are hoping to have a San Diego event that will take place over Thanksgiving weekend, Friday through Sunday, from Nov. 26-28. But stars are pushing back, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We love San Diego Comic-Con and would love to support, but what actor or producer is going to give up their first post-vaccine Thanksgiving holiday with family to travel to San Diego to publicize a project?" says a rep for a studio that has hosted Hall H panels in the past. Adds another: "During the pandemic, we’ve had Wonder Woman and The Mandalorian, but what we haven’t had is a hug from our parents and grandparents. Talent are not going to want to give up time with their families at Thanksgiving this year of all years. I have no idea what the organizers are thinking."