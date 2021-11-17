Industry News

PRPhotos.com

HALLE BERRY SAYS SHE WOULD PLAY CATWOMAN AGAIN UNDER ONE CONDITION: According to E! News, Halle Berry sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday (November 16th) and talked about her role in “Catwoman” (2004). When asked if she would play Catwoman again, Berry said, “If I can direct it.” Upon learning that they are halfway through filming the new “Catwoman,” she said, “Well that’s a no then.”

HARRY POTTER RETURNS WITH 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will be together again in the “Harry Potter” retrospective airing on HBO Max on January 1st, 2022. Consequence Film reports that “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” will “‘tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations.’” It is unclear whether J.K. Rowling will be part of the special, as the author has drawn immense criticism for her remarks about the trans community.

KENAN THOMPSON SELLS MILLION-DOLLAR MEMOIR: Page Six reports that Kenan Thompson sold his comical memoir for seven figures. Thompson is the “longest-serving cast member” in “Saturday Night Live” history, having been part of the show since 2003.

‘DON’T LOOK UP’ TRAILER RELEASED: Netflix released a full trailer for the film “Don’t Look Up” on Tuesday (November 16th). Featuring Meryl Streep as president of the United States, the film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, and more.

SESAME STREET INTRODUCES JI-YOUNG, FIRST ASIAN AMERICAN MUPPET: According to Associated Press News, the newest addition to “Sesame Street” is a seven-year-old muppet named Ji-Young. She is Korean American, and she likes to play the electric guitar and go skateboarding. She will make her “Sesame Street” debut in “See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special,” airing on Thanksgiving Day on HBO Max.