Industry Teaser: Melissa McCarthy, Billy Crystal, Nicole Kidman + More!

Getty Images

MELISSA McCARTHY TO HOST DESIGN SERIES: Melissa McCarthy will co-host a design series for Discovery+. Deadline reports that the streaming network gas ordered six episodes of The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich. The series will feature the pair surprising people with home transformations and will stream on Discovery + in late spring 2022.

BILLY CRYSTAL HEADED TO BROADWAY IN MR. SATURDAY NIGHT: Billy Crystal will reprise his role as Buddy Young Jr. in the new Broadway musical, Mr. Saturday Night. Deadline reports the stage production, based on the 1992 movie, will begin performances on March 1st, 2022, with an official opening night on March 31st.

'BEING THE RICARDOS' TRAILER DROPS: The newly released trailer for Being the Ricardos shows Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem’s transformations into Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The upcoming biopic, directed by Aaron Sorkin, is set for release in December.

'DOWNTON ABBEY' RELEASES PREVIEW TEASER: A preview for the teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era made its debut on Wednesday (November 10th). The 16-second clip gives away very little beyond the wedding of Tom Branson (Allen Leach) and Lucy Smith (Tuppence Middleton). The full trailer will play exclusively in theaters, alongside the Focus Features’ title Belfast.