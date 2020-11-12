Inside Prince Charles’ Succession Plans

PRPhotos.com

Prince Charles is preparing to become king. Sources tell Us Weekly that Charles is setting the stage in anticipation of his mother Queen Elizabeth II stepping down.

A source tells Us: “Charles will serve as king with Duchess Camilla by his side. This is something he’s dreamed about his entire life — he sees it as his birthright, and Her Majesty would find it extremely difficult to deprive him of that.”

The Prince of Wales turns 72 on Saturday, November 14th, so the time, observers say, may be drawing near. Princess Diana‘s former butler Paul Burrell tells Us: “Charles has made it quite clear that he intends to slim down the monarchy and reduce the number of full-time working members of the family to those in the immediate line of succession.”

Charles is first in line for the throne, which the 94-year-old Queen has held since 1952. Next up is Prince William, then his three children with Kate Middleton: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.