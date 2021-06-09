Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Adjustment Post-Baby + Queen’s Intro

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are adjusting to their new life as a family of four after a very hectic year, sources tell People. The parents say that their daughter Lili “completes” their family, along with Archie, 2. Also: they’re here to stay.

The insider says: "This baby solidifies that they are creating roots here in the States."

But the name also signifies Harry’s bond to the Queen, whose childhood nickname was Lilibet.

After the 1997 death of Princess Diana, "She was a sort of stepmother for both Harry and William," says Lacey. "We have all focused on her coaching of William as the future King, but we are realizing now the importance of the emotional bonds that she's been able to establish with Harry, and their ability to talk to each other directly. That affection remains."

They have introduced the Queen to Lili via video: "They were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived."

CHARLES

Prince Charles, meanwhile, is toasting the birth of Lili, calling it “such happy news.” Charles was speaking at a tour of the BMW Mini Factory, and said: “The development of technology like electric vehicles … is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time. Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area — especially around sustainable battery technology — in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren.”

Harry has been outspoken about what he sees as Charles’ faults. He told Dax Shepard that his father passed down a cycle of “genetic pain and suffering,” which forced him and Meghan to move to California.