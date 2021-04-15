Inside Prince Philip’s Final Days

PRPhotos.com

As the Royal Family continues to mourn the loss of Prince Philip, they are finding solace in the fact that his death was “very peaceful,” sources tell Us Weekly.

Philip died Friday, April 9th, two months shy of his 100th birthday. He was at his and Queen Elizabeth‘s Windsor Castle residence. “The whole family got a lot of comfort in knowing that he and Her Majesty got to be together in the sanctuary of Windsor Castle,” the insider adds.

“Spending time with Elizabeth, communicating with other loved ones, reading and relaxing in his home environment meant everything to Philip,” the source says.

The couple shared four children—Princes Charles, Andrew and Edward and Princess Anne—and eight grandchildren, plus 10 great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth, meanwhile, is being hailed for her resiliency after losing her husband of 74 years.

“Her mantra has always been to stay positive during tough times, dig deep and carry on the best she possibly can,” the insider explains. “She reasons that Philip would hate it if she sat around moping for the rest of her years, and his extraordinary life and legacy is one that deserves to be celebrated and remembered fondly with every sense. He would have wanted her to look after herself first and foremost instead and she intends to do her best.”

His funeral is set for Saturday. On Wednesday, the Royal Family shared never-before-seen photos of Philip and family members.