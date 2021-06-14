Inside Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige’s Private Romance

PRPhotos.com

The 46-year-old Ryan Seacrest is getting close with 23-year-old Instagram model Aubrey Paige, according to multiple reports. The pair were photographed together at a heliport on the West Side Highway, on their way home from the Hamptons.

“Ryan has met Aubrey’s family,” a source exclusively tells Us. “They think he’s a wonderful guy.”

They add that the pair are “very happy together and doing great,” the insider explains, noting that the pair are “keeping their relationship very private.”

Observers say the relationship has been going on for a few months at least, with Paige apparently posting shots from his backyard in Beverly Hills. She recently made her IG private, but he is one of her almost 50K followers.

Seacrest split from Shayna Taylor last year, after dating on and off for seven years.