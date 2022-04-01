Insiders Say Will Smith Was Never Asked To Leave The Oscars

PRPhotos.com

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences said Wednesday (March 30th) that Will Smith “refused” to leave the the Oscars after he slapped Chris Rock. However, sources close to the situation told Variety that the actor was never asked to leave the show.

Insiders claim that some Academy members expressed that they wanted Smith removed, but they also say that no formal or explicit ask was ever made.

Additionally, footage of Jada Pinkett Smith laughing after her husband slapped Rock went viral Wednesday night. The video, posted on Instagram by @akademiks appears to show the Red Table Talk host’s head tilting forward with laughter as Rock can be heard saying, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me!”