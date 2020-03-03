Invictus Games in Chaos as Fab 4 To Reunite

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry‘s annual Invictus Games have been thrown into “chaos” as the coronavirus continues to spread across Europe, The Sun reports. The week-long athletic event for wounded veterans was set to kick off May 9th at The Hague in the Netherlands. But the country now has at least 13 confirmed cases and there is a “huge amount of concern.”

A source tells the paper: “Organizers are also worried about the dangers in the current climate of putting so many disabled athletes together in one place from different countries for a week. It is a logistical nightmare and a real worry for the people planning it.”

Harry has been hard at work on the event, joining Bon Jovi to record a charity single.

FAB 4

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan Markle are set to reunite with the royal family publicly for the first time post-Megxit. On March 9th, the Sussexes are scheduled to attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day along with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

This will be the first public get-together for the Fab 4 (Harry, Meghan, William and Kate) after rumors of an ugly feud.

Meghan and Harry’s baby will remain in Canada during their trip, according to reports. The Queen and other royals are reportedly “very sad” to have seen so little of Archie.

The Sussexes officially step down from their royal duties March 31.