Invisible Man Dominates B.O. With $29M

Universal and Blumhouse‘s The Invisible Man rocketed past analyst predictions, scoring $29 million in its opening weekend. Observers expected about $20 millino in receipts.

The psychological thriller stars Elisabeth Moss and the former lover of the lead eponymous character in a modern remake of the classic horror film. The film was directed by Leigh Whannell and had a tiny $7 million budget.

Sonic the Hedgehog raked in $16 million in its second weekend out, and The Call of the Wild rounded out the top 3 with $13.2 million.

