Ireland Baldwin opened up about her pregnancy struggles on Instagram Wednesday (January 18th) “in the hope that someone will read this and feel less alone.”

The model wrote, “Pregnancy is hard. It takes so much out of you. I wasn’t ready for that.”

She added, “I feel like my brain and thoughts are going to war every single day. Mental warfare.”

Baldwin and her boyfriend, André Allen Anjos, are currently expecting their first child together.