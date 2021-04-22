Irina Shayk Shares First Snap Of Daughter With Bradley Cooper

PRPhotos.com

Irina Shayk posted the first photo of her daughter with Bradley Cooper on Instagram Wednesday (April 21st).

The snap, taken by Cooper himself, shows four-year-old Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper wearing a red sweater and patterned leggings while tugging on her mom’s hand. He face is not shown in the frame.

Shayk captioned the pic, “black heart emoji My dream for @riccardotisci17 @burberry. camera emoji by daddy.”

The couple broke up in 2019 after a four-year relationship but the model recently referred to her ex as “the most amazing dad” in an interview with Elle.