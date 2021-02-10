Is Armie Hammer a Murder Suspect?

PRPhotos.com

How many secrets does Armie Hammer have? The disgraced star, who has been abandoned by his agency WME, and has dropped out of several high-profile projects in the wake of an abuse and cannibalism scandal, was thought briefly to be suspected of murder.

But Page Six reports that Hammer is not in fact a serious suspect in California’s Wonder Valley death investigation. Hikers discovered human remains in the desert, and social media went wild after IG account DeuxMoi shared posts claiming he was a suspect. The House of Effie account, which first shared allegations of his alleged abuse and desire to “eat” and “BBQ” women, wrote: “Holy s–t. I know what’s going to come out. It’s bad. Really bad. Like I’m shaking and feel like I’m gonna throw up bad and I’m w my whole family. What he and his friends have done is worse than anything I have posted. Justice will be served.”