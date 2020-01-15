Is Jessica Biel Still Mad at Justin Timberlake for PDA?

PRPhotos.com

Jessica Biel is not over her husband Justin Timberlake‘s PDA scandal with his costar Palmer Alisha Wainwright, according to Us Weekly. As a reminder, photos of Timberlake holding Wainwright’s hand and looking cozy on a balcony in New Orleans emerged, and in the ensuing days as criticism of him on social media reached a fever pitch, he apologized, and blamed alcohol.

But according to insiders, the whole issue drove a wedge of distrust between Biel and Timberlake, with whom she shares a child. Plus, he’s not sticking to his promises on other issues, the source spilled.

“He has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should,” the source said. “He promised that he would be more involved with their family and she doesn’t feel like he’s doing that.”

The Sun, meanwhile, reported on a “fun but tense” date between the pair. Looky loos at the restaurant shared the deets.

“Justin seemed to be intently focused on conversation with Jessica.” He was “extra attentive, rubbing her shoulders and leaning in to her,” and they “ate off each other’s plates as they engaged in conversation.” Buuuuut, “there were a couple of times when it seemed the conversation was a bit tense with both looking deep in thought.”