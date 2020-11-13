Is Katie Holmes Moving Too Fast?

PRPhotos.com

Katie Holmes is “on cloud nine” with her relationship with boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr., but her friends have concerns, sources tell Us Weekly.

“She feels so blessed to be with a centered, down-to-earth, kindhearted companion who isn’t affected by the fame and puts happiness and traditional values first,” the insider says of the NYC-based chef, 33, who “treats her like a total princess.”

The pair were linked in September, and he reportedly broke up with his fiancé Rachel Emmons just as their romance went public.

Friends and family have “some concern” over the relationship, but Holmes is batting it away.

The source says: “She doesn’t care what people may say about rushing into the romance. In her mind, this is the real deal, they’re riding a beautiful wave together, and she’s already decided it’s got the potential to go all the way.”