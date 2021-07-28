Is Paris Hilton Pregnant?

PRPhotos.com

Paris Hilton is expecting her first child with her fiancé Carter Reum, according to Page Six. But Hilton denies the reports. She joked on the This Is Paris podcast: “The only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘Sliving Lasagna,’” plugging her upcoming Netflix series.

The 40-year-old shared that she was undergoing IVF treatments to get pregnant in January.

COOKING SHOW

Hilton is cooking up a culinary-themed show on Netflix called Cooking With Paris. This is the first time Hilton has starred in a show since 2011’s The World According to Paris. The six-part series promises to turn the “traditional cooking show upside down” as she learns about new ingredients, tries out new recipes and masters “exotic” appliances in her kitchen.

Famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, her sister Nicky and mom Kathy, are also set to appear.

The show launches Wednesday, August 4th on Netflix.