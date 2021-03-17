Is Pete Davidson Married?

PRPhotos.com

A press release says “yes,” his lawyer says “no.”

A press release from a production company saying he got married is “completely false,” Pete Davidson’s lawyer told Page Six.

“Not a word of it is true,” Davidson’s attorney told Page Six in a statement. “Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”

The release discussed the launch of Bodega Cats Presents, and claimed Davidson founded the company with his pal Michelle, whom he married. Michelle uses the pronouns they/them, claims on the fake site that they went to University of Rochester and started the company with Davidson “to increase diversity & belonging in the entertainment industry by curating experiences that have a cultural & social impact.”

Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande, and has since dated Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and several others.