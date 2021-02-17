Is the Palace Peeved About Meghan & Harry’s Oprah Special?

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to share their story on a CBS Primetime Special with Oprah Winfrey on March 7th. The Palace, however, is reportedly upset, as courtiers weren’t informed of the planned special, which will take place around the time the Queen is set to review their official status. Oprah has reportedly been courting the Sussexes for three years for the interview, playing the “long game” by serving as her mentor and befriending her mother Doria Ragland.

The pair famously stepped down from their senior royal posts, also allegedly without sharing the news with the Palace before going public with their decision.

Royal correspondent Kate Nicholl wrote in Vanity Fair: “It is not known whether Harry and Meghan have discussed the TV interview with the Queen, but they did not consult courtiers at Buckingham Palace before agreeing to the interview. A Palace source said that the couple is no longer obliged to inform the Royal Household of their plans now that they are non-working members of the Royal Family.”

Observers assume Meghan will open up about what it was like to marry into the royal family, and the often racist reception she was given by members of the public and press. Prince William in particular is reportedly worried, as he raised concerns about Harry and Meghan’s relationship at first, and Harry and William’s relationship has been estranged since their announced Megxit.

Observers believe that Meghan and Harry will likely discuss their move to California and their second expected child. They may also open up about their multi-million partnerships with Netflix and Spotify. TBD what they will say about their reception and current relationships with Royals, but it is bound to come up.

The Daily Mail, which recently lost a privacy case against Meghan, cited sources who said that Palace insiders think she organized the interview to control the public narrative on their decision to step down from royal duties and pursue careers in Hollywood, and that it may have sealed their fate moving forward.

The Mail also reported that Harry will likely be stripped of his three remaining honorary military titles, and both will have to give up patronages, though the insider said it wasn’t a retaliation at the surprise interview.