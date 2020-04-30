It’s a Girl For Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

PRPhotos.com

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik are expecting a girl, according to multiple reports. A source told ET they are “over the moon,” and added, that “at the end of the day it didn’t matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives."

Fans are loving it. Wrote one: “IMAGINE HAVING SINGER ZAYN MALIK & MODEL GIGI HADID AS YOUR PARENTS: YOU WON IN LIFE.”

Hadid is reportedly 20 weeks pregnant and has been quarantining with her family. When she celebrated her 25th birthday over the weekend, fans were quick to note her pink and blue balloons and wondered if the fiesta doubled as a gender reveal party.

Hadid and Malik have been on and off again for years since first getting together in 2015, but they are reportedly in for the long haul this time. An insider tells ET: “Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

In an interview on Instagram Live, her father Mohamed Hadid told Al Jadeed TV: “Let me digest it and talk to her first, ‘cause I’m not sure if it’s real or not. If she is, I’ll be very happy just as long as the baby is healthy and she’s healthy. That’s all I care [about]. I’ll be very proud of her if she has one.”