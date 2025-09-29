J.K. Rowling Calls Emma Watson ‘Ignorant’ In Escalating Public Dispute

Getty Images

J.K. Rowling criticized Emma Watson in a new social media post, calling the Harry Potter star “ignorant” and claiming Watson once sent her a sympathy note. Rowling wrote that Watson “has so little experience of real life she’s ignorant of how ignorant she is.” The author revealed Watson sent a handwritten message saying “I’m so sorry for what you’re going through” when Rowling started getting threats over her outspoken hatred of the transgender community. Their conflict began in 2020 when Watson and co-star Daniel Radcliffe opposed Rowling’s vehemently opposed views. Watson recently told the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast she can “treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with” while disagreeing with her positions. Rowling responded that Watson and Radcliffe continue acting as “de facto spokespeople for the world I created” years after filming ended. (Story URL)