J.K. Rowling Faces Criticism For Continued Transphobic Comments

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has doubled down on her views regarding the trans community. This time, she retweeted an article titled, “‘Absurdity’ Of Police Logging Rapists As Women,” which references how police in Scotland are now recording rapes based on the attacker’s gender identity, rather than their assigned sex at birth.

Rowling commented, “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The P—–ed Individual Who Raped You Is A Woman.” Fans were disappointed to see that she was going down this road again.

One user responded, “Why is this how you want to be remembered?” Another wrote, “As a trans person who used to love the harry potter series, this is so disheartening … You’ll argue you’re just speaking common sense or defending women, but what you’re actually doing is using those ideas as excuses to hate on and attack a marginalized community. It’s sad.”

As a result of her previous comments, Rowling will not be appearing in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special airing on HBO Max on January 1st, 2022.