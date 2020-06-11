J.K. Rowling Opens Up About Sexual Assault, Defends Trans Tweets

PRPhotos.com

After days of attacks for what many saw as transphobic tweets, Harry Potter scribe J.K. Rowling defended herself on her website with a lengthy essay.

The 54-year-old wrote: "On Saturday morning, I read that the Scottish government is proceeding with its controversial gender recognition plans, which will in effect mean that all a man needs to ‘become a woman’ is to say he’s one. To use a very contemporary word, I was ‘triggered.’ Ground down by the relentless attacks from trans activists on social media, when I was only there to give children feedback about pictures they’d drawn for my book under lockdown, I spent much of Saturday in a very dark place inside my head, as memories of a serious sexual assault I suffered in my twenties recurred on a loop. That assault happened at a time and in a space where I was vulnerable, and a man capitalized on an opportunity. I couldn’t shut out those memories and I was finding it hard to contain my anger and disappointment about the way I believe my government is playing fast and loose with womens and girls’ safety."

She continued: "I’ve been in the public eye now for over twenty years and have never talked publicly about being a domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor. This isn’t because I’m ashamed those things happened to me, but because they’re traumatic to revisit and remember. I also feel protective of my daughter from my first marriage. I didn’t want to claim sole ownership of a story that belongs to her, too. However, a short while ago, I asked her how she’d feel if I were publicly honest about that part of my life, and she encouraged me to go ahead."

She said she was not trying to "garner sympathy" with this revelation, but rather to show "solidarity" with women who have similar histories "who’ve been slurred as bigots for having concerns around single-sex spaces."

Addressing trans women who have been victims of violence, she wrote: "If you could come inside my head and understand what I feel when I read about a trans woman dying at the hands of a violent man, you’d find solidarity and kinship. I have a visceral sense of the terror in which those trans women will have spent their last seconds on earth, because I too have known moments of blind fear when I realized that the only thing keeping me alive was the shaky self-restraint of my attacker."

She continued: "I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman – and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones – then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside. That is the simple truth."

Rowling added that she's "concerned" by the "huge explosion of young women wishing to transition and also about the increasing numbers detransitioning (returning to their original sex)."

Several stars who have worked with Rowling over the years, including Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne, criticized her remarks.