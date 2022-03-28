J.K. Rowling, Reese Witherspoon, Kaley Cuoco + More!

PRPhotos.com

J.K. ROWLING RESPONDS TO VLADIMIR PUTIN’S CANCEL CULTURE COMMENTS: Deadline reports that on Friday (March 25th), Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s comments likening sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine to her being “cancelled” for her transphobic remarks. “Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics. #IStandWithUkraine,” she wrote.

REESE WITHERSPOON CELEBRATES 11-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH JIM TOTH: 11 years and counting! People reports that Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Saturday (March 26th) to celebrate her wedding anniversary with husband Jim Toth. “Happy Anniversary JT!! 11 years of adventures, love & laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you,” she wrote.

KALEY CUOCO CAUGHT ON CAMERA ALMOST FALLING IN HEELS: The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco was showing off her ensemble before W Magazine’s annual Best Performances Party on Friday (March 25th), when she tripped on some grass and subsequently laughed at herself. Stylist Brad Goreski posted a video of the tumble to TikTok writing, “I can walk better in heels #kaleycuoco #redcarpet #falling.”

JOSH FLAGG SHARES HE’S SEEING SOMEONE NEW TWO WEEKS AFTER ANNOUNCING DIVORCE FROM BOBBY BOYD: Josh Flagg isn’t wasting any time. According to Page Six, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star said he’s already seeing someone new, two weeks after announcing that he and Bobby Boyd are divorcing. “After Bobby and I split, I did start to see somebody,” he said, adding, “I was not looking to date anybody because I was married. We never went on a date until after Bobby and I left our marriage.”