J.K. Rowling Says She Doesn’t “Have The Power” To Fire Pro-Trans ‘Harry Potter’ Series Actor

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling says actor Paapa Essiedu will not be fired from the Harry Potter TV series for supporting trans rights. Essiedu, set to play Severus Snape, publicly condemned a UK Supreme Court ruling, which clashed with Rowling’s own stance. “I don’t have the power to sack an actor from the series and I wouldn’t exercise it if I did. I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine,” she wrote on X. Rowling, now known as much for her outspoken anti-trans as her writing, remains involved in the series and highlighted her commitment to diverse opinions. (NME)

