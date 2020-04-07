Home » Entertainment » J.K. Rowling Says She Has ‘Recovered’ From COVID-19

Harry Potter scribe J.K. Rowling revealed Monday that she has recovered after experiencing symptoms of coronavirus for two weeks. On Twitter, she shared a breathing technique she says helped her recover. 

Linking to a YouTube video, she wrote: "Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot."

Rowling also thanked fans for support, writing:  "Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x".

Rowling has used her downtime to launch a site, Harry Potter at Home, for parents and students struggling to find creative and useful ways to remain occupied during quarantine. 

