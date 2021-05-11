J Lo and Ben Affleck Spent Days at Montana Getaway

PRPhotos.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have busted out of the friend zone, TMZ reports. The pair were spotted at the Big Sky Resort in Montana, which is right near Yellowstone National Park.

They were spotted in the same car, with Affleck driving and J. Lo riding shotgun. An insider who saw them out told TMZ that they were acting like a couple. They also flew out of Montana back to L.A. together, and drove back to her home in Bel-Air.

"[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," a source told People.

The former couple were also spotted hanging in L.A. recently, igniting rumors that they’re back on.