Jack Nicholson’s ‘Illegitimate Daughter’ Says He Has ‘No Interest’ In Her

Jack Nicholson’s “illegitimate daughter” says her father has no interest in having a relationship with her.

Tessa Gourin told the Daily Beast Wednesday (February 15th), “My mom wanted me to have a relationship with him, but he said he wasn’t interested.”

Although the 28-year-old was raised on Manhattan’s Upper East Side and attended private schools purportedly paid for by her famous father, she told the outlet, “I was dealt a really sh*tty random card, but I’m not gonna let that destroy me. In fact I’m going to use it to fuel me.”

The aspiring actress is now pursuing a career in the film industry. She revealed, “I was afraid people would think I was tacky or that I was riding off his coattails, But this person doesn’t want me in his life, so how would you use that to your benefit?”

