‘Jackass’ Director Granted Restraining Order Against Bam Margera

Getty Images

Jackass director Jeff Tremaine has been granted a restraining order against Bam Margera.

Tremaine claims the stuntman started sending him threatening messages in February via text and social media.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, one of the texts read, “Look at your children and grab your pocket book and write a check, if you are greedy, and cheap, look at your children again. If you don‘t sign the paper, look at your children. Sign your stupid f—ng contract before your sic not safe anywhere.”

Tremaine also told the court that in the 20 years that he has known Margera, he “has encountered significant challenges with mental health stabilization, substance abuse and maintaining his sobriety” but “it was not until Mr. Margera began threatening my safety and that of my children did I become in great fear that he may follow through on his threats.”

The court ruled that Margera must stay at least 100 yards away from Tremaine, his wife, Laura, his daughter, Lucy, and his son, James. Margera is also prohibited from contacting the family.