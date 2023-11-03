Jacob Elordi, ‘The Fall Guy,’ John Travolta + More!

JACOB ELORDI SAYS HE ATE ‘A POUND OF BACON A DAY’ TO PREPARE FOR ELVIS ROLE IN ‘PRISCILLA:’ Jacob Elordi revealed during Entertainment Weekly’s Around the Table series that he consumed “a pound of bacon a day” to prepare for his role as Elvis Presley in Priscilla. "Priscilla told us that Elvis liked really burnt bacon," director Sofia Coppola said. "I averaged like a pound of bacon a day," Elordi said. The Euphoria actor added, "It's not that noticeable because I'm quite long, but I was the biggest I've ever been."

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘THE FALL GUY:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures dropped the official trailer for The Fall Guy on Thursday (November 2nd). Ryan Gosling plays a stunt man in the film, who is hired to work for a filmmaker who also happens to be his ex, played by Emily Blunt. When the star of the film goes missing, Gosling’s character goes on a mission to find him—in hopes of winning Blunt’s character back. The Fall Guy is set to reach theaters on March 1st, 2024.

JOHN TRAVOLTA AND KATHERINE HEIGL HAVE ‘SO MUCH CHEMISTRY’ ON FORTHCOMING MOVIE ‘THAT’S AMORE:’ Nick Vallelonga, the director of the forthcoming film titled That’s Amore, told Variety in an interview published Wednesday (November 1st) that John Travolta and Katherine Heigl are a sight to behold together. Travolta plays a man named Nick in the film, who never married, while Heigl plays a woman named Patty, who had to take a break from dating due to issues in her personal life. When the pair meet, they “share an immediate connection,” according to the outlet. “John and Katherine are fantastic together, and during rehearsals they had so much chemistry,” Vallelonga said in the interview. About the musical romantic comedy, he added, “We’ve recorded about seven songs so far with a full orchestra, and [Travolta’s] just a magical person. One of the numbers is a real throw back to Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly, and we’ve got the whole cast singing ‘That’s Amore’ at one point, and I think people are going to absolutely love it.”

ALEC AND HILARIA BALDWIN REPORTEDLY ‘LOVE THE IDEA’ OF HAVING THEIR OWN REALITY TV SHOW: Us Weekly reports that there may someday be a reality television show centered on Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s family life. The couple have seven children together. “Alec and Hilaria may be pitching reality show ideas soon,” a source told the outlet. “Alec’s favorite thing is spending time with Hilaria and their kids, and anyone who’s around them knows they just love being together. They love the idea of a show where they can show people who they are and what matters most to them.”