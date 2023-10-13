Jada Pinkett Smith, Jeremy Allen White, Scarlett Johansson + More!

JADA PINKETT SMITH OPENS UP ABOUT HER ‘FRIENDSHIP-LOVE CHEMISTRY’ WITH TUPAC SHAKUR: Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about her “soulmate friendship” with the late rapper Tupac Shakur during a recent interview with RollingOut. "If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think that Pac and I have traveled a few together," she said. When the interviewer asked if she regretted that they were never romantically involved, the Set It Off actress said, "It just wasn't possible." Referring to their "friendship-love chemistry," Pinkett Smith added, "There was no chemistry between us … That just wasn't the purpose."

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE TO UNDERGO REGULAR ALCOHOL TESTING IN CUSTODY AGREEMENT: According to court documents outlining a joint custody agreement between Jeremy Allen White and his estranged wife, Addison Timlin, The Bear actor must undergo regular alcohol testing in order to see his two children. He will be required to use a Soberlink device, which People reports is a "professional-grade breathalyzer system with facial recognition that automatically sends results in real-time to designated individuals." The Shameless actor must attend individual therapy sessions at least once a week and at least two AA meetings each week as well.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON COMMENTS ON PAMELA ANDERSON FOREGOING MAKEUP DURING PARIS FASHION WEEK: In a recent interview with PopSugar, Scarlett Johansson discussed the “powerful” impact of Pamela Anderson not wearing makeup during Paris Fashion Week this year. "I think it is definitely different to see somebody that's in the public eye, a woman in the public eye, go to a fashion show or big event with no makeup on. It's just very different from what we're used to," the Asteroid City actress said. "It's a powerful message for women to see that, whether they follow suit or whatever the effect is, in the zeitgeist. It's powerful for women to see other women rejecting standard beauty norms."

TORI SPELLING HONORS LUKE PERRY ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN HIS 57TH BIRTHDAY: Tori Spelling took to Instagram on Wednesday (October 11th) to celebrate her late Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, Luke Perry, on what would have been his 57th birthday. According to People, Perry died from a stroke in 2019. Posting a throwback photo of the pair dancing together to her Instagram stories, Spelling wrote, "Could be a million people in the room but he always made you feel like you were the only one. Good kind humans are a rare breed. I don't know that many sadly. He was one. Happy Birthday." She added, "Missing you always."