Jada Pinkett Smith Says Lack Of Protection Is Her ‘Biggest Wound’

In a clip from Wednesday’s (May 25th) episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her struggles in relationships. In particular, she revealed that her “biggest wound” is a lack of protection.

“My thing was, just, not having protection. That's my biggest wound that comes out in all my relationships. And I've looked for the craziest kind of protection, and I don't have a really good sense of what's safe and what's not,” the Gotham star said.

Pinkett Smith added, “I'm either extremely protective or extremely defensive.”

The Matrix actress’ mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, said she thinks this stems from her own mother passing away. “And I'll tell you why. The environment. It was my addiction. She found her security through my mother. But, when Mommy died, that's when my addiction really took off,” Banfield-Norris said.

Pinket Smith agreed. “Her house was safe. And so, once she was gone, there was no safety, so then I went into the world and created my own safety, and that was crazy,” she said.

