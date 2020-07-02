Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will Smith Both Deny August Alsina’s Claims

PRPhotos.com

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith have both released statements denying August Alsina's claims that he had a romantic relationship with Jada for years — and Will was fine with it. According to TMZ, Jada's rep says the claims are “absolutely not true!!!” Jada's team also denied August's claims that Will gave him his blessing for the relationship.

Meanwhile, Will's rep told The UK Sun that the allegations are “wrong.”

Jada Pinkett-Smith is 48 and August Alsina is 27.

Back in 2013, Jada addressed rumors of an open marriage, saying, “Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship…this means we have a GROWN one.”

Then in 2018, Jada and Will spoke on the rumors on Red Table Talk, with Jada saying, ” . . . we’ve never been swingers. That’s a very specific lifestyle!” They revealed that after having some marital issues, they decided to “throw away the concept of marriage,” with Will saying they don’t even call themselves married anymore. Jada said, “It’s a life partnership that we know is for this lifetime.”

August's new album, “The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy” is out now.