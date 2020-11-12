Jaime King Responds To Ex Kyle Newman’s Custody Request

PRPhotos.com

Five months into their contentious split, Kyle Newman filed for primary custody of the two kids he shares with Jaime King. The actress responded in court docs obtained by Us Weekly.

Writing about James, 7, and Theo, 5, she said: “The boys have experienced a great deal of trauma in the last seven months,” adding that Newman has prevented her from FaceTiming with them.

She also denied his claims that she has a “drug problem,” and accused him of ruining her career.

“In February of 2020, Newman attempted to wreak havoc with my professional life,” King wrote. “He called at least one of the executives on Black Summer after midnight demanding information about me. He had a third party call various people who worked on the show demanding that some action be taken before I ‘killed myself’ with drugs or alcohol. No one on set believed that I had an issue, because I did not (and do not.) In fact, I was on set on time every day, and always professional.”

Newman dubbed her an “absent parent” in papers, “either away at work in Canada or otherwise choosing to be away from them for weeks and month at a time during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

King filed for divorce in May, obtaining a temporary restraining order against him as well. They have both accused each other of withdrawing money from their joint bank accounts and King has accused the director of aggressive behavior. She alleged in court docs: “While outwardly I am a strong, working actress and producer, behind closed doors I was beaten down. I have suffered the most confusing trauma-filled experiences. He has systematically made me feel inadequate, insecure, unsafe and traumatized.”