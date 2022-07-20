Home » Entertainment » Jak Knight’s Cause Of Death Is Revealed

Jak Knight’s Cause Of Death Is Revealed

Posted on

Following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Jak Knight‘s cause of death has been confirmed.

The Bust Down actor was found suffering from a gunshot wound on a Los Angeles embankment Thursday (July 14th). A coroner ruled that his cause of death was suicide.

After Knight’s family announced news of his death last week, a number of stars took to social media to honor the 28-year-old comedian.

Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani tweeted, “Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it.” Other stars such as Chance the Rapper, Workaholics actor Blake Anderson, and Fire Island’s Joel Kim Booster posted in remembrance of Knight.

Related Articles

NeNe Leakes Says She Is Still Friends With Most Of The ‘Housewives’ Despite Bravo Lawsuit
Emilia Clarke Says Parts Of Her Brain Are ‘Missing’ After She Suffered Two Aneurysms
Woman Spotted In Italy With Johnny Depp Is Reportedly His French Teacher
Kylie Jenner Is Called A ‘Climate Criminal’ Following 17-Minute Flight
Kevin Samuels’ Cause Of Death Listed As Hypertension
Chris Evans Is ‘Laser-Focused’ On Finding A Partner