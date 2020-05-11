Jake Gyllenhaal Is Ready To Focus on Love and Kids

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is ready for his next starring role: as a parent. The 39-year-old opened up to British Vogue about his hopes to have kids. He said: “I definitely do. I think that’s probably the reason I see the end of the show the way that I see it,” he said in reference to the play Sunday in the Park with George, which he had been set to star in next month at the Savoy Theatre in London before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rendered theaters closed. “I know that’s why I see the end of the show the way that I see it.”

At the end, George finds himself with professional success, but no personal life to speak of.

“Anything you do, let it come from you. Then it will be new. Give us more to see,” Gyllenhaal then quoted from the play, adding his own interpretation: “the act of making love to make a child… the real thing is life. You get to the end of the show and that’s what it’s about. Children. Children and art.”

Gyllenhaal has been dating French model Jeanne Cadieu since 2018.