Jake Hoot Crowned ‘The Voice’ Winner

Jake Hoot – the lone country singer in left in The Voice – was crowned the Season 17 champion during last night’s finale, handing coach Kelly Clarkson her third win in four seasons on the show.

The top four on The Voice took the stage Monday night for part one of the season 17 finals, with a record contract on the line. For the first time in the show’s history, all four coaches had an artist in the finale. Each artist performed a cover song, a duet with his or her coach, and an original song.

Hoot went from receiving only one chair turn during the Blind Auditions to becoming the champion, all thanks to his beloved Hooters. “I’m a Hooter for life,” Clarkson triumphantly declared, referring to his rowdy fan base that loves to yell “Hoooot” after each performance. Clarkson added, “That’s right, Mom. That’s what I said.”

Hoot, 31, a single father to 4-year-old daughter Macy, earned a single turn from Clarkson during the Blinds for his rendition of Luke Combs’ “When It Rains It Pours.”

Fellow coach Blake Shelton had his eye on Hoot, but didn’t press his button because he assumed that Clarkson would use her block on him. Shelton assumed wrong, and ultimately missed out on his seventh title as a result.

When the votes were tallied, Ricky Duran (Team Blake) finished in second place; Katie Kadan (Team John Legend) came in third; Rose Short (Team Gwen Stefani) in fourth.

Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Dua Lipa, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Adam Lambert, Yolanda Adams, Gary Clarke Jr. and Jennifer Hudson, among others performed last night.

Stefani will not return alongside her boyfriend Blake Shelton next season. She will be replaced in the coach chair by Nick Jonas, from the Jonas Brothers band.

