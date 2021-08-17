Home » Entertainment » Jake Paul (Still) Facing Criminal Charges

Jake Paul (Still) Facing Criminal Charges

Jake Paul may still face criminal charges for his presence in a looted Arizona mall, TMZ reports. The feds declined to press charges, but local reps from the City of Scottsdale say the city will refile charges. 

Paul was busted and charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly, but the City Attorney dropped the case, with TMZ reporting they did not find enough evidence to pursue charges against him for his conduct at the mall in the days following the murder of George Floyd, and widespread protests.  

Video footage shows him inside the looted mall May 30, 2020. He’s due in court after Labor Day. If convicted, he faces a year in jail.  

