Jake Paul’s Home Raided by the FBI

PRPhotos.com

The FBI raided YouTube star Jake Paul‘s home Wednesday morning. A spokeperson for the FBI told ET that they executed a search warrant at a house in Calabasas, though the information is sealed. Other sources confirmed that the home belongs to Paul.

The FBI told ET: “The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation. The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned.”

This comes on the heels of backlash over a massive party at his home amid rising cases of coronavirus. Videos of the bash surfaced on social media, showing a crowded party without social distancing measures or masks on attendees.

Paul was also charged with unlawfully entering and remaining inside Arizona’s Scottsdale Fashion Square mall when it was closed. Paul had participated in a Black Lives Matter protest, which devolved. ABC reported that law enforcement said “was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by police.”

On social media, Paul responded to reports, writing to his 3.7 million Twitter followers: “Neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism. For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona.”