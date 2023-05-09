Jameela Jamil Explains Why She ‘Pulled Out’ Of ‘You’ Audition

PRPhotos.com

On a recent episode of the Podcrushed podcast, Jameela Jamil explained to Penn Badgley why she opted out of auditioning for the fourth season of You.

“I don't do sex scenes. In fact, I was supposed to audition for the most recent season of your show,” the Good Place actress said. “My character was supposed to be quite sexy, and I pulled out of the audition, because I am so shy about anything sexy that I can't.”

Jamil continued, telling Badgley, “And then you f—ing came out and were like, 'Yeah, I'm not doing sex scenes anymore.' And I was like, 'I didn't even know that was a boundary that we could draw.' But then I was like, I should have gone and done the f—ing show.” Badgley revealed earlier this year that he asked the show’s creator if he could stop doing intimacy scenes.

The She-Hulk actress added, “I don't think I've ever been someone who would have enjoyed objectifying myself, personally. But that's also because I have so much deep, like, childhood sexual trauma stuff. So I think that was never in the cards for me.”