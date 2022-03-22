James Franco And Elon Musk To Testify For Amber Heard In Upcoming Trial

PRPhotos.com

After being postponed several times, the trial for Johnny Depp‘s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard will begin on April 11th. People reports that James Franco and Elon Musk are set to testify for Heard.

Depp filed the lawsuit in 2019 after Heard wrote an op-ed piece for The Washington Post in 2018 about surviving domestic violence. She didn’t mention Depp by name in the essay, but she had previously accused the Pirates of the Caribbean actor of domestic violence in 2016.

Heard once revealed in court that she confided in Franco about some bruises she had after an alleged fight with Depp. Meanwhile, in his lawsuit, Depp accused Heard of having an affair with Musk “no later than one month” after the pair were married in 2015. However, a rep for Musk said they didn’t start dating until May of 2016.

Texts are expected to be revealed in court, including those between Heard and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, and those between Depp and J.K. Rowling.