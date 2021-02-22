James Franco Reaches Settlement Over Misconduct

PRPhotos.com

James Franco has settled with former acting students who accused him putting them into gratuitous and exploitative sexual situations.

A status report filed by both sides in Los Angeles Superior Court said a settlement had been reached in the class-action suit brought by former students at the now-defunct school, Studio 4. Some of the elements of the lawsuit may live on, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His production company Rabbit Bandini and his partners including Vince Jolivette and Jay Davis as defendants.

Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal have agreed to drop their individual claims. They accused Franco of performing explicit sex scenes on camera in “orgy type settings.” They added that Franco “sought to create a pipeline of young women who were subjected to his personal and professional sexual exploitation in the name of education,” implying that roles in Franco films would be forthcoming.

No word on how much money will exchange hands. Franco, 42, known for his role in Seth Rogen comedies, has kept a low profile since the allegations emerged.