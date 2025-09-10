Home » Entertainment » James McAvoy Punched By Drunk Man At Toronto Bar During Film Festival

James McAvoy was struck by a drunk man at Charlotte’s Room bar in Toronto on Monday night while attending the Toronto International Film Festival. McAvoy was having a casual gathering with producers of his directorial debut California Schemin’ when the incident occurred just before midnight. A source told People that McAvoy “had his back to him, and the man just punched him” as the intoxicated individual was being escorted out. The Atonement actor attempted to de-escalate the situation while others removed the man. Following the attack, McAvoy remained at the venue and “laughed it off with the staff and other patrons.” (Story URL)