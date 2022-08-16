James Tupper Thanks Emily Bergl For Defending Anne Heche’s Honor

Over the weekend, Shameless actress Emily Bergl paid tribute to the late Anne Heche and spoke out against those who called the Six Days Seven Nights actress “crazy.” Bergl and Heche were costars in the series Men in Trees.

Bergl posted a photo of Heche to Instagram and honored Heche’s life and work. “‘You worked with crazy Anne Heche?’ ‘So how crazy was she?’ I worked with Anne Heche for two years on the TV show Men in Trees, and this line of questioning was usually the first out of people’s mouths … Anne was not only a genius, but one of the most astoundingly focused and prepared actors I’ve ever worked with. I don’t think I ever saw her miss her mark,” she wrote.

Bergl continued, “It’s no wonder Anne titled her brilliant memoir Call Me Crazy, she beat everyone to the punch. She was talking about mental health before it was acceptable to talk about those struggles. She was raped by her father, her brother killed himself, and her mother told her she would burn in Hell for loving a woman. But despite a sometimes harrowing life, she was so much fun to be around. She was insouciant, joyous, insightful. We so rarely investigate the abuse, the gaslighting, the misogyny, the homophobia that drives people to finally take up the ‘crazy’ mantle that’s been placed upon them.”

Heche’s ex, James Tupper, who also starred on Men in Trees, commented on the post, “Oh god thank you for writing this. Is all completely accurate and true. love you e.”