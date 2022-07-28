Jamie Campbell Bower Celebrates Sobriety

Jamie Campbell Bower recently celebrated seven-and-a-half years of sobriety in a series of tweets about his mental health.

He wrote Wednesday (July 27th), “12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction. Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health. I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober.”

The actor continued, “I have made many mistakes in my life but each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow. For anyone who wakes up thinking 'oh god not again' I promise you there’s a way. I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress.”

The 33-year-old actor recently gained critical acclaim for his portrayal of Vecna in Season 4 of Stranger Things.