Jamie Foxx, Al Pacino, John Travolta + More!

JAMIE FOXX AND HIS DAUGHTER CORINNE ANNOUNCE NEW GAME SHOW: According to Entertainment Tonight, Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, are teaming up for a new game show. “We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam,” the pair said in a statement. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.” This news comes shortly after the Ray actor was hospitalized for an undisclosed “medical complication.” We Are Family will feature non-famous relatives of celebrities, as audience members have the chance to win $100,000 if they can guess who the secret celebrities are through rounds of clues.

‘ASSASSINATION’ TO FEATURE STAR-STUDDED CAST: Deadline reports that the forthcoming JFK thriller titled Assassination will have a star-studded cast. Al Pacino, John Travolta, Courtney Love, Viggo Mortensen, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Shia LaBeouf are all set to star in the film. David Mamet will direct the pic.

REBA MCENTIRE TO REPLACE BLAKE SHELTON ON ‘THE VOICE:’ The Los Angeles Times reports that iconic country music star Reba McEntire will be joining The Voice for its 24th season. The “Fancy” singer is set to replace Blake Shelton as one of the show’s four coaches.

‘NURSE JACKIE’ AND ‘WEEDS’ SEQUELS ARE IN THE WORKS AT SHOWTIME: Deadline reports that sequels are in the works for two of Showtime’s signature shows: Nurse Jackie and Weeds. Edie Falco and Mary-Louise Parker are both expected to reprise their roles and executive produce their individual sequels.