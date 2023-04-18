Jamie Foxx Remains In The Hospital Following ‘Medical Complication’

Jamie Foxx is still in the hospital following the “medical complication” he experienced last week. The Ray actor is at a medical facility in Georgia, where doctors are trying to discover the cause of the incident.

"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," a source told CNN. Foxx has been in Atlanta filming his new movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. The “medical complication” did not occur on set.

On Friday (April 14th), a source told People that Foxx was “steadily improving,” after his family announced the health scare via social media earlier in the week.

His daughter Corinne wrote in a statement, "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."