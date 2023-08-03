Home » Entertainment » Jamie Foxx Says He ‘Would Not Be Here’ Without His Sister Deidra

Jamie Foxx Says He ‘Would Not Be Here’ Without His Sister Deidra

Posted on

Jamie Foxx paid a special tribute to his sister, Deidra Dixon, on Instagram Tuesday (August 1st) in honor of her birthday. Alongside a photo of the Ray actor wrapping his arm around Dixon, Foxx wrote that he “would not be here” without her, following the undisclosed “medical complication” that left him hospitalized in April.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 “D”… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason,” Foxx wrote.

The Day Shift actor added, “And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis.”

Related Articles

Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Would ‘Be Dead’ If She Was Still Using Drugs
Jamie Foxx Addresses ‘Medical Complication’ For The First Time
John Amos, Jamie Foxx,
Jamie Foxx, Florence Pugh, Whoopi Goldberg + More!
Writers’ Strike, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Foxx + More!
Jamie Foxx Helps A Woman Find Her Purse In Chicago