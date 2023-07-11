Jamie Foxx Shares First Tweet Since Undisclosed ‘Medical Complication’

Jamie Foxx tweeted on Sunday night (July 9th) for the first time since he was hospitalized for a “medical complication” in April. This comes after TMZ spotted the Ray actor smiling on top of a boat on the Chicago River and waving to fans.

“Boat life,” Foxx wrote, adding a fox emoji. “Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!”

Foxx has been receiving treatment at a physical rehabilitation center in Chicago following his undisclosed health issue. Many have speculated about the severity of his condition, but his daughter Corinne announced on May 12th that her father had been “out of the hospital for weeks” and is “recuperating.”